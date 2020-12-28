Huawei Mate 40E Specifications Leaked in TENAA Listing, Wireless Consortium Listing Hints at Design

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei may be planning to launch its Huawei Mate 40E smartphone soon. The Huawei Mate 40E was recently spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database with the model number OCE-AN00 and hints at the smartphone's design, from all possible angles. Further, the Huawei Mate 40E has also passed through TENAA certification, revealing some of the smartphone's key specifications. Huawei announced the Mate 40 series earlier this year consisting of the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and the Mate 40 RS Porsche Edition.

According to the WPC listing, which seems to have been taken down now, the Huawei Mate 40E looks very similar to the vanilla Huawei Mate 40. The listing shows that the smartphone was registered on December 9. The Huawei Mate 40E was earlier spotted in a TENAA certification listing last week with the same OCE-AN00 model number. The TENAA listing of the smartphone hints at a 6.5-inch OLED screen with 2,3771x1,090 pixels resolution. It is expected to come with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM variants, as well as storage variants with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage. Further, the smartphone is said to come with a 2.86GHz processor, which suggests that the Huawei Mate 40E could be powered by the Kirin 900E 5G chipset.

Further, the smartphone may come with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel shooter, and an 8-megapixel camera. Up front, the Huawei Mate 40E could feature a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is said to have a 4,100mAh battery and will run on Android 10, according to the recently-spotted TENAA listing. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Huawei has not said anything about the Mate 40E yet.