Huawei Mate Series With world's First 7nm AI Chip Launched

Chinese technology giant Huawei on Tuesday unveiled its flagship Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X and Porsche Design Mate 20RS smartphones at an event at ExCel -- the largest conference venue in London. These are the first devices from Huawei's stable to be powered by the world's first 5G-ready 7nm (nanometre) chipset Kirin 980, equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.No Mate series device has, however, made it to India before and the company has not made it clear yet if the new line-up will be launched in India. HUAWEI Mate 20 with 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM configuration would be available for 799 euros (roughly Rs 67,800) and HUAWEI Mate 20 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration would cost 849 euros (Rs 72,000, approximately). Both devices went on sale on Tuesday.The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of HUAWEI Mate 20X would be available for 899 euros (Rs 76,200, approximately) from October 26. Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 20RS (8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant) would cost 1,695 euros (Rs 143,800, roughly) and 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM variant for 2,095 euros or approximately Rs 17,7000 from November 16. The smartphones come with cutting-edge innovations including the revolutionary dual Neural Processing Unit (NPU), Leica triple camera with Leica ultra-wide angle lens and Huawei's custom SuperCharge technology with high-speed 40W charging."Smartphones are an important entrance to the digital world. HUAWEI Mate 20 Series is designed to be the best 'mate' of consumers, accompanying them to enjoy a richer life with their higher intelligence, unparalleled battery lives and powerful camera performance," Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group, told reporters here. The new smartphones are available in 6.53-inch, 6.39-inch and 7.2-inch display sizes."The new 40W SuperCharge, 15W HUAWEI wireless quick charge and large batteries work in tandem to provide users with the best battery life. The Matrix camera system includes Leica ultra-wide angle lens that lets users not only see wider but also closer with its new macro distance capability," the company said. There is a hyper-optical pattern on the glass back that plays with lights and shadows, thus, producing a captivating optical effect.The new flagship series comes with the highly-customised Android P-based EMUI 9 operating system (OS). The tech major also introduced HUAWEI WATCH GT and HUAWEI Band 3 Pro that offer novel and sophisticated ways for users to track their activities and receive fitness coaching that is based on scientific research.Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) also launched EMUI 9.0, its custom Android P-based OS. Available to the widest range of Huawei and Honor devices yet, EMUI 9.0 goes out of beta with the launch of the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series with new features for all supported devices. "EMUI 9.0 is the culmination of our R&D efforts enabling us to continue to deliver on our 'born fast, stays fast' promise," said Chenglu Wang, President of Software Engineering, Huawei Consumer BG.