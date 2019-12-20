Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Huawei Mate X Could Get Redesigned Hinge and Kirin 990 5G Chipset

The Mate X is Huawei's first foldable smartphone and sports an 8-inch display that folds into two screens.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Huawei Mate X 'Foldable Phone' Will Reportedly Start Shipping in June
Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone (image: Reuters)

Huawei Mate X could have a much-awaited second variant, which is likely to be announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The updated Mate X foldable smartphone is expected to have a better hinge, a tougher screen, and could be powered by Huawei's new Kirin 990 5G chipset. The MWC 2020 will be held in Barcelona from February 24 to 27. Mate X, which is currently only available in the Chinese market, reportedly got sold out within seconds of going on sale not once, but on two separate occasions. During an interview with the French media, Huawei CEO Richard Yu spoke about the updated Mate X that features newer hardware. He also hinted at a European release for the Mate X in the first quarter of 2020, reported WCCFtech.

The Mate X, which was launched in November this year, is sold at a price of 16,999 Yuan. It is also Huawei's first foldable smartphone and sports a big 8-inch display that folds into two screens measuring 6.6 inches and 6.4 inches. Not just this, Huwaei Mate X is 5G compatible and has 512GB internal storage. The Mate X has Leica cameras and a 4500mAH battery with support for 55W SuperCharge tech, which can charge the battery to 85 per cent in half an hour. The report said that the newer version of the foldable tablet could also be a China-only device. What as of now is sure that the Mate X will not have Google Play service, added the report.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram