Huawei Mate X Could Get Redesigned Hinge and Kirin 990 5G Chipset

Huawei Mate X could have a much-awaited second variant, which is likely to be announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The updated Mate X foldable smartphone is expected to have a better hinge, a tougher screen, and could be powered by Huawei's new Kirin 990 5G chipset. The MWC 2020 will be held in Barcelona from February 24 to 27. Mate X, which is currently only available in the Chinese market, reportedly got sold out within seconds of going on sale not once, but on two separate occasions. During an interview with the French media, Huawei CEO Richard Yu spoke about the updated Mate X that features newer hardware. He also hinted at a European release for the Mate X in the first quarter of 2020, reported WCCFtech.

The Mate X, which was launched in November this year, is sold at a price of 16,999 Yuan. It is also Huawei's first foldable smartphone and sports a big 8-inch display that folds into two screens measuring 6.6 inches and 6.4 inches. Not just this, Huwaei Mate X is 5G compatible and has 512GB internal storage. The Mate X has Leica cameras and a 4500mAH battery with support for 55W SuperCharge tech, which can charge the battery to 85 per cent in half an hour. The report said that the newer version of the foldable tablet could also be a China-only device. What as of now is sure that the Mate X will not have Google Play service, added the report.

