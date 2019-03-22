English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Mate X Foldable phone to Launch in India: Everything You Need to Know
Huawei Mate X would be launched by mid-year and considering India as an important market, it would be introduced here soon after.
Huawei Mate X Foldable phone to Launch in India: Everything You Need to Know (image: Reuters)
Loading...
Premium smartphone maker Huawei on Wednesday said it would launch its foldable 5G smartphone 'Mate X' in India in 2019. According to the smartphone player, Mate X would be launched by mid-year and considering India as an important market, it would be introduced here soon after. According to Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group: "India is an important market for us and we have been consistently investing and expanding our footprint in the market."
"The unveiling of the 'HUAWEI Mate X' was the first key for consumers to open the door to 5G smart living. We want our customers here to witness Huawei's global 5G technological strength, and experience this technology marvel," he added. However, the company had said at the Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC) in Barcelona that the foldable device's availability would depend on the 5G network in the country.
The device houses the latest Leica cameras, supporting advanced imaging features to date. The foldable design lets the camera system play the role of both front and rear cameras. When folded, the HUAWEI Mate X shows a view finder on both sides so even the subjects in the frame can contribute to the creative process, the company said.
As Huawei's first 5G smartphone, the Mate X runs on the Balong 5000 chipset, which is the world's first multi-mode 5G processor with 7nm process and thus supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G with a single chip. With its "Falcon Wing Mechanical" hinge, when unfolded, the 6.6-inch dual display panel transforms into an 8-inch tablet that is only 5.4-mm thick.
It features a high-capacity 4500mAh battery supporting the world's fastest 55W "HUAWEI SuperCharge". In just 30 minutes, the technology can charge the battery to 85 percent.
"The unveiling of the 'HUAWEI Mate X' was the first key for consumers to open the door to 5G smart living. We want our customers here to witness Huawei's global 5G technological strength, and experience this technology marvel," he added. However, the company had said at the Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC) in Barcelona that the foldable device's availability would depend on the 5G network in the country.
The device houses the latest Leica cameras, supporting advanced imaging features to date. The foldable design lets the camera system play the role of both front and rear cameras. When folded, the HUAWEI Mate X shows a view finder on both sides so even the subjects in the frame can contribute to the creative process, the company said.
As Huawei's first 5G smartphone, the Mate X runs on the Balong 5000 chipset, which is the world's first multi-mode 5G processor with 7nm process and thus supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G with a single chip. With its "Falcon Wing Mechanical" hinge, when unfolded, the 6.6-inch dual display panel transforms into an 8-inch tablet that is only 5.4-mm thick.
It features a high-capacity 4500mAh battery supporting the world's fastest 55W "HUAWEI SuperCharge". In just 30 minutes, the technology can charge the battery to 85 percent.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
- Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota Movie Review: An Irreverent Comic-Book Style Action-Comedy
- Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
- Xiaomi Redmi Go First Sale Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Wholly Made Up in Bollywood, the Real Holi Can Get a Lot Dirtier
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results