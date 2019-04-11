English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Mate X 'Foldable Phone' Will Reportedly Start Shipping in June
The smartphone's main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, will be going on sale this month on April 26 for $1,980 -- over $600 less expensive than the Huawei iteration which is reported to cost about $2,590 (€2,299).
Huawei Mate X 'Foldable Phone' Will Reportedly Start Shipping in June (image: Reuters)
When the Huawei Mate X was first unveiled in February at the Mobile World Congress, the company said that the handset would likely to go on sale in mid-2019. According to a report published by GizmoChina this week, the device will hit the consumer market in June 2019 starting at €2,299, or about $2,590.
On Monday, GizmoChina reported that the folding Huawei Mate X was temporarily listed on the company website, revealing that the smartphone will go on sale this June. In addition to the Mate X being the company's very first device with a flexible display, it will also be the first Huawei device to support 5G.
The smartphone's main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, will be going on sale this month on April 26 for $1,980 -- over $600 less expensive than the Huawei iteration which is reported to cost about $2,590 (€2,299) -- and will come with a complementary pair of wireless Galaxy Buds. There will be two versions of the device available, an LTE and 5G version, making it the second model to be compatible with 5G by the company.
Huawei's Mate X, when unfolded, measures in at 8-inches while the Galaxy Fold's display is 7.3-inches. When folded, the displays are 6.6-inches and 4.6-inches, respectively. Both will have the same amount of storage, though the Galaxy Fold will come with an extra 4 GB of RAM, bringing the total up to 12 GB. In terms of power, the Mate X will be run by the company's Kirin 980 chipset and the Galaxy Fold will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 like a handful of other flagship devices such as Sony's Xperia 1, Xiaomi's Mi 9, and OnePlus' OnePlus 7 and 7T.
The markets in which the Huawei Mate X will be launched have not yet been specified, but tensions between the company and the US strongly suggest that the device will not be launched there. Samsung's Galaxy Fold will be available in the US starting later this month and in Europe on May 3.
