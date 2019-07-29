Huawei Mate X Foldable Smartphone Not Ready for Launch Yet, Company Says it's Optimizing the Phone
Huawei's Director of Consumer Business said that the smartphone is still being optimized to meet the company's strict quality requirements.
Huawei Mate X 'Foldable Phone' (image: Reuters)
The year 2019 was scheduled to welcome the launch of two foldable phones: Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X. However, it is now the month of July and the launch of both these foldable phones seems a little far away than expected. Huawei had earlier announced that it will be delaying the release of Mate X to make sure the device did not face the same issues as the Samsung Galaxy Fold. In a recent report, Huawei reinstates that it is not yet ready to commit to a launch date.
As per a report published by My Drivers, He Gang, the director of Huawei’s consumer business mobile phone line says that the Mate X is still not ready for markets. “Everyone should be very clear that Huawei’s quality requirements are very demanding. If it does not meet the quality requirements, we will not let the products go on the market,” he said. He added, “We have invested heavily in Mate X. As for when Samsung’s device will hit the market, it is not a key point for us to consider. The key point we consider is to hope that consumers can get this product when they get it.”
He Gang also revealed that Huawei is still busy “optimizing/perfecting” the Mate X to meet the company’s strict quality requirements. Gang admits that this turned out to be a more challenging process than originally anticipated. Gang said that the optimisation process “involves new processes, new design methods, etc, which will bring difficulties, problems and challenges in various usage scenarios.”
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Fans Trend #BhaiKaShowSuperhit After Nach Baliye 9 Weekend Episode
- It is The End of The Road For Instant Games on Messenger, But Finds a New Home in The Facebook App
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police