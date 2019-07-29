Huawei Mate X Foldable Smartphone Not Ready for Launch Yet, Company Says it's Optimizing the Phone

The year 2019 was scheduled to welcome the launch of two foldable phones: Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X. However, it is now the month of July and the launch of both these foldable phones seems a little far away than expected. Huawei had earlier announced that it will be delaying the release of Mate X to make sure the device did not face the same issues as the Samsung Galaxy Fold. In a recent report, Huawei reinstates that it is not yet ready to commit to a launch date.

As per a report published by My Drivers, He Gang, the director of Huawei’s consumer business mobile phone line says that the Mate X is still not ready for markets. “Everyone should be very clear that Huawei’s quality requirements are very demanding. If it does not meet the quality requirements, we will not let the products go on the market,” he said. He added, “We have invested heavily in Mate X. As for when Samsung’s device will hit the market, it is not a key point for us to consider. The key point we consider is to hope that consumers can get this product when they get it.”

He Gang also revealed that Huawei is still busy “optimizing/perfecting” the Mate X to meet the company’s strict quality requirements. Gang admits that this turned out to be a more challenging process than originally anticipated. Gang said that the optimisation process “involves new processes, new design methods, etc, which will bring difficulties, problems and challenges in various usage scenarios.”