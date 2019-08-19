Huawei Mate X Listed on TENAA Ahead of November Launch

The Huawei Mate X seems to be well on course for a November launch after the handset was spotted on the website of Chinese regulator TENAA with pictures and specifications. The foldable Android-based phone was originally scheduled to launch in June 2019 after it was unveiled at MWC 2019 in February earlier this year.

However, the launch was delayed, initially to September 2019, for extensive testing in wake of problems that were reported by users of a similar folding phone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold. "Huawei confirms that Mate X is still scheduled for launch between September and November 2019," the company said in a statement.

The statement was issued after it was reported there was “no possibility of a September launch date anymore, which leaves the door open for the Samsung Galaxy Fold to be the first foldable to market.” According to GSMArena the Mate X has “passed through TENAA indicating that everything is going as planned.” While the photos aren’t too revealing, “information coming from Huawei is to be believed, the Falcon hinge design has been altered along with the power button.” The Galaxy Fold features a 4.6-inch display which opens into a large 7.3-inch display on the inside. The Mate X, on the other hand, offers a hinge that allows the handset to fold up, transforming from a full 8-inch tablet into a more-traditional-looking 6.6-inch and 6.38-inch smartphone with a screen on either sides. The phone has only one display that can fold up and split into two displays. The Huawei Mate X also features a Kirin 980 chipset, a triple rear camera and a 4,500mAh battery besides 512GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

