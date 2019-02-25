English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold: Battle of The Folding Smartphones
The Huawei Mate X price globally has been set at $2,600 (roughly Rs. 2,09,400) for the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant while Samsung Galaxy Fold price has been set at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,300).
Huawei Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold: Battle of The Folding Smartphones
Huawei announced its own foldable phone here at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, the Mate X. This is significantly more expensive than the Galaxy Fold and is priced at $2,600 as compared with the Galaxy Fold’s comparatively lesser $1,980 price tag. This phone will not go on sale just yet, and Huawei says it’ll be available for sale sometime in the summer. Whether foldable phones really are any good, time only will be the sole judge. Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has made its intentions of challenging Samsung through the year 2019, very clear. The Mate X has a 6.6-inch display when folded, and when you unfold this, it becomes a 8-inch OLED display real estate—in comparison, the Galaxy Fold’s display measures 4.6-inch and 7.3-inch. This is 5G enabled, a 4,500mAh battery and triple rear cameras. Speaking about the former, the Mate X runs the 7 nanometer Kirin 980 processor and the Balong5000 5G multi-mode modem.
Samsung Galaxy Fold features a 4.6-inch external display and a 7.3-inch foldable screen on the inside. A hinge in the middle allows you to open and close the phone and thanks to the interlocked gears, the whole process is smooth and durable. The device will be offered in four colours and consumers will be given an option of customising the colour of the hinge. We heard about the special user interface last year which was said to be made in a way that it expands when moving from the smaller screen to the bigger one and vice versa. The feature has been dubbed as App Continuity and Samsung is said to have worked with Google and Android developers to make this feature flawless.
The folding phone is powered by the new 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and to handle all of the multitasking features, there is 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage which is using the fast UFS 3.0 standard. There are also two batteries on the inside combining to offer a total of 4,380mAh.
When using the large screen of the device, one can make use of the three-way multitasking. As of now, WhatsApp, Microsoft Office and YouTube Premium apps will support this feature with others to follow soon. There are a total of 6 cameras on the Galaxy Fold, including three on the back, one on the front and two on the inside. Which means that folded or unfolded, you always have a camera available at your disposal.
It will be offered in LTE and 5G versions and it is a finished product. The company will be selling the Galaxy Fold at a starting price of $1980 (Rs 1,42,000 approx) and it will be made available starting April 26 in US and May 3 in Europe. We are still awaiting details whether Samsung will take this device to other regions.
