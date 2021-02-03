Huawei Mate X2 Foldable Smartphone to Launch on Feb 22: Here's All We Know So Far

Huawei is all set to launch its next foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X2 on February 22, the company announced on its social media on Wednesday. The new Huawei Mate X2 will be the successor to the Huawei Mate X that came as the company's first attempt at making a foldable smartphone. With the second version of the foldable smartphone, Huawei is said to be taking a similar approach to Samsung and going with an inward-folding design, instead of the outward-folding form factor of the Huawei Mate X.

The new Huawei Mate X2 will be launched with a new HiSilicon Kirin SoC from Huawei. The company made the launch announcement in an official post on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The teaser shared by Huawei is in line with previous reports that have suggested at an inward-folding outlay on the Mate X2. Huawei is said to be using a new hinge design on the Huawei Mate X2 in order to enable the inward fold. The display also appears to have thinner bezels than the Huawei Mate X and the Huawei Mate Xs, according to the teaser image shared by Huawei.

There are no details about the specifications of the Huawei Mate X2 yet, but the smartphone has been subject to a slew of rumours and leaks in the past. The smartphone was spotted on China's certification website TENAA in November 2020 with model numbers TET-AN00 and TET-AN10. Last month, the Huawei Mate X2's specifications were also leaked, saying that the smartphone would come with an 8.01-inch folding display and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, the smartphone will come have a 6.45-inch secondary display.

The Huawei Mate X2 is rumoured to come with an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC and is reported to include a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.