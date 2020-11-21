Huawei Mate X2 Reportedly Gets TENAA Certification; May Come With 5G, Dual-SIM Support

The Huawei Mate X is the Chinese manufacturer's first foldable smartphone, which was unveiled last year with its unusual backwards-folding display. Now, it seems that the successor to the Huawei Mate X, the Huawei Mate X2 may be in the works as the smartphone has reportedly been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA under model numbers TET-AN00 and TET-AN10. The same model numbers were spotted on Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website as well earlier this month. The smartphone is expected to come with 5G support and 66W fast charging.

The Huawei TET-AN00 and TET-AN10 received their TENAA certification on November 17, according to the listing first spotted by 91Mobiles. The listing also suggests that the supposed Huawei Mate X2 models will have dual-SIM support and will come with 5G capabilities. The TENAA listing did not mention anything apart from this. The smartphone has earlier been rumoured to have dual display like the Samsung Galaxy Fold series with a 120Hz refresh rate, and come with a HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Further, the Huawei Mate X2 is said to have an OLED display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

While the Huawei Mate X2 has been reported on heavily, the smartphone is unlikely to make it to India, as the Huawei Mate X never made it to our shores. Further, the smartphone will probably not use Google's Play services as well, due to the US-imposed ban on doing business with the Chinese manufacturer. Huawei smartphone rely on software from the company itself.

Huawei has recently sold its Honor brand of youth-centric smartphones to a Chinese company called Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology. Huawei said it took the decision for its brand's survival.