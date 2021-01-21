Huawei Mate X2 Specifications Leaked, May Come With Kirin 9000 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras

Huawei Mate X was the Chinese smartphone maker's first foldable smartphone that came with outer folding screen, as against the ones from Samsung and Motorola, that have a foldable screen on the inside. Now, Huawei is said to be working on a successor to the Mate X, the Huawei Mate X2. The Huawei Mate X2 was listed on TENAA a few months ago, and the leak suggested that the next foldable phone from Huawei may be powered by the Kirin 900 chipset and come with a 10X hybrid optical zoom. Now, a fresh leak has suggested at a few more specifications of the Huawei Mate X2.

According to known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Huawei Mate X2 mat come with an 8.01-inch inward-folding display along with a secondary 6.45-inch secondary display. The smartphone has also been leaked to come with Huawei's Kirin 9000 SoC, in line with the TENAA listing that surfaced last year. Further, the tipster said that the Huawei Mate X2 will run on Android 10. Further, the Huawei Mate X2 is said to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel secondary camera, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel shooter. The smartphone is also said to feature up to 10X optical zoom. Up front, the Huawei Mate X2 is hinted to come with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. There will also be a 4,400mAh battery on board, that will support 66W fast charging.

The leak states that Huawei will ditch its unique outward-facing foldable design in favour of a safer inward-folding design similar to the Galaxy Fold series.

The smartphone was spotted in a TENAA certification listing in November 2020 with the model number TET-AN00 and TET-AN10.