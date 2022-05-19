Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Device Unveiled With An Outward Folding Design: All Details

Huawei has unveiled its second-gen foldable smartphone as a part of the Mate X series for the global market. The new Huawei Mate Xs 2 sees major design changes from its predecessor, packing powerful hardware, a reliable camera setup and a battery that supports fast charging. Huawei is taking its new foldable product to the European markets in June. And yes, this Huawei phone still doesn’t get Android in any form.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Price And Availability

Huawei Mate Xs 2 price starts from EUR 1,999 (Rs 1,62,700 approx) which gets you the 8GB + 512GB storage variant. As we said, Huawei Mate Xs 2 sale in Europe starts in June.

Also Read: OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC And 67W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Specifications

The biggest change with the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is the design. Unlike the other foldable devices in the market, Huawei has opted for an outward folding mechanism which means you prevent the chances of a crease spoiling the viewing experience. The switch from a smaller screen to the whole real estate is also seamless. But our main concern with this design is the durability of the screen, and how people have to be extra careful handling it.

This device has a 6.5-inch OLED cover display that supports Full HD+ resolution, while the main unit gets a 7.8-inch foldable OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. Huawei Mate Xs 2 is powered by the older Snapdragon 888 chipset, and it gets paired with 8GB RAM, while the storage option maxes out at 512GB.

Also Read: Apple May Launch Three New Apple Watch Models With iPhone 14 In September: Report

It is good to see that Huawei has not compromised with the imaging capability on its new foldable. The Mate Xs 2 has a triple rear camera module that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front of the phone carries a 10.7-megapixel shooter.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Huawei Mate Xs 2 has a 4600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. Like other Huawei devices these days, this one also runs on the HarmonyOS 2.0 platform which comes devoid of any support for Google apps and services.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.