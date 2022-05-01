Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Phone Unveiled: All Details

Huawei is still in the market, and continues to make new products. The latest from the Chinese brand is the second-gen foldable smartphone called the Mate Xs 2. There are a few interesting aspects about this foldable device, especially its design.

The company has also upgraded the hardware under the hood, and you have a new-look Harmony OS powering the device, once again without any Google support. It has also focused on camera front, offering a quality set of sensor for capturing photos.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Phone Price

Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone prices start from CNY 9,999 (Rs 1,15,700 approx) which gets you the 8GB + 256GB variant. Huawei also has a 12GB + 512GB option but the price has not been revealed. As you would expect, Huawei Mate Xs 2 goes on sale in China for now, with no word on its global availability.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Phone Specifications

The first thing you will notice about the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is the outward-folding design, which makes it different from the other foldables we have in the market. The screen size does not see a big change, with the closed version offering a 6.5-inch OLED 120Hz display, and the moment you open the fold, it becomes a 7.8-inch screen offering 2480×2200 pixels resolution.

The company claims the hinge has gone through rigorous testing, and the screen will not have any visible crease. The device is powered by the older Snapdragon 888 chipset, probably because Huawei couldn’t source the newer SoCs. It comes with 8GB/12GB RAM options, and up to 512GB of storage.

And based on the variant you pick, Huawei Mate Xs 2 has a 4600mAh or a 4880mAh battery, with support for 66W fast charging.

On the imaging front, Huawei Mate Xs 2 has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The front of the device comes with a 10-megapixel shooter.

The software powering the device is the HarmonyOS 2 version which uses most of the apps provided by Huawei, and has no support for Google services and its apps.

