Huawei MateBook D 15, MateBook D 14 2021 Edition Launched With 11th Gen Intel Processors

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has launched its new MateBook D 15 and MateBook D14 (2021) in China. The new Huawei laptops are powered by Intel's 11th generation processors, and are the successors to the Huawei MateBook D15 and MateBook D14 2020 edition, which came powered by AMD's Ryzen 400 or Intel's Core 10th Gen processors. Both the new Huawei MateBook laptops are equipped with Nvidia's MX450 graphics processor and come with Windows 10 Home Operating System. The laptops were announced alongside the Huawei Nova 8 series smartphones.

The Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 has been launched in three variants, with two laptops being powered by Intel Core i5 processor, and one powered by 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. The most high-end variant for the MateBook D 15 2021 has been priced at CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs 72,100) and comes with 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage and an Nvidia MX450 GPU. Further, the variant powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and paired with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and equipped with Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU has been priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs 62,000). The most affordable of the lot is the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 56,350) and is powered by Intel's 11th Generation Core i5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage and comes equipped with Intel Iris graphics.

The Huawei MateBook D 14 2021, on the other hand, has been launched in two variants. The more high-end variant of the MateBook D 14 2021 comes powered by Intel Core i7 (11th Generation) processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. This variant is equipped with Nvidia's GeForce MX450 graphics and is priced at CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs 72,100). The more affordable variant of the Huawei MateBook D 14 2021 is powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

The Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS LCD display with a 100 percent sRGB support and eye protection technology. It also has a 180-degree hinge and is equipped with DDR4 RAM to support the 11th Generation Intel processors. In terms of connectivity, the Huawei MateBook D 15 comes with Wi-Fi 6, a USB 2.0 port, a single USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Huawei MateBook D 14 2021, on the other hand features a 14-inch IPS LCD full-HD display with a 180-degree hinge that allows the laptop to lay flat. It also features a 100 percent sRGB screen and supports multi-screen functionality. Further, the MateBook D 14 also uses DDR4 RAM and gives buyers the option to choose between an Intel Iris and Nvidia GeForce MX450 Graphics card.

Both the laptops are up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting January 1 in the country. There is no word on the two laptops' international availability at the moment.