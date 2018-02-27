Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look Video at MWC 2018: World’s First FullView Touchscreen Notebook

Huawei, has launched the world’s first full-view touchscreen display notebook, the MateBook X Pro at MWC 2018. The MateBook X Pro comes with a 13.9-inch display with 91% screen to body ratio with 3200X2000 resolution at 260ppi, 450 nits of brightness and 1500:1 contrast ratio. It also boasts of a 100% sRGB colour gamut. This is a touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla glass and comes with a unibody metal design. The MateBook X Pro looks beautiful and weighs only 1.33 kgs. At its lowest point, it sits at 4.99 mm in thickness and will come in two colour space grey and mystic silver.Huawei is using Intel’s 8th generation i7 processor on the MateBook X Pro. The MateBook X Pro also comes with a shark fin design cooling fan and an intelligent cooling system. For the graphics, you get GEFORCE MX 150 GPU.