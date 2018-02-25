English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MWC 2018: Huawei MateBook X Pro, World’s First FullView Touchscreen Notebook Launched, Alongside MediaPad M5 Tablet
Huawei has unveiled three new offerings at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona. Here is a look at what the all-new Huawei MateBook X Pro, MediaPad M5 as well as the MediaPad M5 Pro have to offer.
MWC 2018: Huawei MateBook X Pro Launched as World’s First FullView Touchscreen Notebook; MediaPad M5 (image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Huawei, unlike last year, did not launch a phone ahead of the start of MWC 2018 in Barcelona. This time the focus was more inclined towards computing devices that will be showcased at Huawei’s booth at the world’s biggest mobile conference. They also wanted to be the first in the world to launch a FullView touchscreen display notebook.
Huawei last year launched the P10 with a Leica camera that was a successor to the P9 smartphone, but sadly Huawei never launched the P10 in India. And we were expecting some more smartphones this time around but that also did not happen. Huawei MateBook also never made it to the Indian market but internationally was an acclaimed product by the Chinese tech company.
What was launched this year was the world’s first FullView touchscreen display notebook, the MateBook X Pro and the MediaPad M5 tablet at MWC 2018. The MateBook X Pro is a powerful notebook that will compete against the likes of Apple MacBook Pro, while the MediaPad M5 has been launched as an iPad rival by Huawei. So, what all do they come loaded with? Read on.
Huawei MateBook X Pro
Huawei’s Mate series of notebooks are known for its innovations and last year Huawei came out with MateBook X, E and D that were received really well last year at the Mobile World Congress. So keeping the trend going, Huawei wanted to continue to innovate in the MateBook space. What they gave the world is its first FullView touchscreen notebook. The MateBook X Pro comes with a 13.9-inch display with 91% screen to body ratio with 3200X2000 resolution at 260ppi, 450 nits of brightness and 1500:1 contrast ratio. It also boasts of a 100% sRGB colour gamut. This is a touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla glass and comes with a unibody metal design. The MateBook X Pro looks beautiful and weighs only 1.33 kgs. At its lowest point, it sits at 4.99 mm in thickness and will come in two colour space grey and mystic silver.
Huawei is using Intel’s 8th generation i7 processor on the MateBook X Pro. The MateBook X Pro also comes with a shark fin design cooling fan and an intelligent cooling system. For the graphics, you get GEFORCE MX 150 GPU. Huawei also promises immersive sound experience on the X Pro with a quad-speaker setup and a split frequency setup. Huawei has also partnered with Dolby Atmos on the MateBook X Pro for a more clear and cinematic sound experience on the X Pro. The battery on the MateBook X Pro is also larger and promises a better than ever battery experience. The power button on the X Pro also comes with an integrated fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and it takes about 7.8 seconds from Power-off to Logging on this notebook. To top it all the new Huawei MateBook X Pro comes with a spill-proof keyboard to save it from accidental damage. The touchpad has a glass finish for precision and multitouch.
This is also the first notebook to come with a pop-up camera that comes out of the keyboard because the display is nearly bezel-less on it. The X Pro features two USB Type-C ports and one Type-A USB along with a headphone jack. The MateBook X pro will also come with a fast charger that’s compact and claims to give you 6 hours with it in just 30 minutes of charging. Huawei has also put in a quad-microphone solution inside the MateBook X Pro for seamless conferencing if you plan to use it for now. The Huawei MateBook X Pro comes loaded with Windows 10 operating system that also comes with Cortana digital assistant and an instant translator on it.
The Huawei MateBook X Pro will be available starting second quarter of 2018 at a starting price of 1499 euros. There is no word as of now on the availability of the MateBook X Pro in India by Huawei.
Huawei MediaPad M5
Huawei also launched the Huawei MediaPad M5 in two screen sizes of 10.8 and 8.4-inch. They are Android tablets with a curved-edge 2.5D curved glass upfront and a unibody metal design. Both the tablet sizes come with ClariVu displays with 2560X1600 resolution and offer an 82% screen to body ratio on the 8.4-inch MediaPad M5. These tables also just like the MateBook X Pro come with a quad-speaker system for the audio experience. There is also a MediaPad M5 Pro. Similar to the Apple Pencil, the MediaPad M5 Pro gets its own version with the M-Pen. This promises to provide a 2-in-1 PC experience on the MediaPads along with a full size keyboard accessory. There is also a MediaPad M5 Pro. The MediaPad series will also be available at a starting price of 348 euros starting March 2018.
Watch this space for more news, views, interview and first impression reviews and videos from the Mobile World Congress 2018 on News18 Tech and our YouTube Channel.
(The author is attending MWC 2018 in Barcelona on the invite of Huawei Telecommunications India.)
