Huawei May Call Its Android Alternative Ark OS, if The EU Trademark Filing Gives Any Hints

Things are complicated right now for Huawei. Ever since the US government first put the Chinese technology company on the 'Entity List' barring US companies from conducting business with it, the company has been putting alternative plans in place. Even though the Trump Administration in the US has given Huawei a temporary permission to continue operations as usual, the Chinese phone maker isn't taking any chances. There are reports that Huawei has trademarked three names for its alternate operating system with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, and the names are HUAWEI ARK OS, HUAWEI ARK, ARK, and ARK OS. This was done on 24 May 2019, and this comes after Google pulled back Huawei's access to Android for its current and upcoming smartphones.The US President Donald Trump's executive order to ban Huawei in the country saw several companies sever ties with the Chinese a multinational technology company, including Google, Qualcomm and Microsoft. Google announced that it will revoke Android license from the company, then German chipmaker Infineon suspended shipments to Huawei. Even Microsoft took down Huawei laptops from its store while Intel, Qualcomm, and SD Association too suspended business with the company.According to reports, with Google revoking Huawei's Android license last week, the company had said it could roll out its own operating system for smartphones and laptops in China. A recent report also suggested Huawei is in talks with Aptoide to act as a Google Play Store replacement. It is also believed that the Android alternate operating system will support Android apps.Even though the company hasn't officially confirmed the name of the operating system, Huawei's need to accelerate the process due to the Android ban, it is highly likely that one of these will be the official names of its new OS.