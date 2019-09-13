Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Huawei May Source its 5G Technology Knowhow to Third Party Firm, Suggests CEO

In the ongoing US-China trade war, Huawei, in an effort to absolve itself of spying for the Chinese government, is looking for a western buyer for its 5G technology.

IANS

Updated:September 13, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Huawei May Source its 5G Technology Knowhow to Third Party Firm, Suggests CEO
Huawei Logo (Reuters)
Loading...

Amid the US-China trade war, Huawei has disclosed that the company is willing to share its know-how of existing 5G technology for a fee with a western firm. The proposal, made by Huawei Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, in interviews with The Economist and the New York Times, is seen as a move to put concerns about the security of the company's 5G technology to rest.

According to a report in the BBC, while the US and Australia have banned their networks from using Huawei's equipment, the UK is still weighing a decision. Huawei has repeatedly denied accusations of spying for the Chinese government. "(Huawei is) open to sharing our 5G technologies and techniques with US companies, so that they can build up their own 5G industry," the NYT quoted Ren as saying. "This would create a balanced situation between China, the US and Europe." He noted that Huawei would be looking for a buyer based outside Asia, somewhere in the West.

In the interview to The Economist, Ren said that for a one-off payment a buyer would be given access to the company's portfolio of huge 5G patents, licences, code, technical blueprints as well as production expertise.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram