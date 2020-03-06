Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Tablet With Harman Kardon Quad Speakers, Kirin 659 CPU Launched

Last week Huawei teased an upcoming tablet for the Indian market that would offer premium features at Rs 20-25,000 price range. While we were expecting the MediaPad M6, turns out the company has launched the MediaPad M5 Lite 10. The new tablet is priced at Rs 22,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Customers can pre-book the tablet on Flipkart, Chroma and other retail stores from March 6 or alternatively register themselves on the company’s website.

However, before you think about buying this device, let's just go through the specifications. The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 features a 10.1-inch full HD (1920 x 1200 pixels) IPS display. The company has added ClariVu 5.0, which basically automatically adjusts the display tone and brightness, which is pretty standard on most smartphones and tablets these days. It also comes with Harman Kardon quad speakers. The tablet comes with a metallic unibody design and a 2.5D curved glass on top of the display.

The tablet is powered by an 8-core processor HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There are two 8-megapixel cameras at the front and back and a 7,500mAh battery to keep the lights on. The company claims that the battery offers 13 hours video playback and the battery supports 18W fast charging. Now for the disappointing part. The tablet runs on Android 8.0 with Huawei’s EMUI 9.8 skin. Considering we are going to get Android 11 this year, Huawei should have at least offered Android 9.0 with the tablet. Anyhow, the UI comes with a feature called Children’s Corner, that allows parents to control their children’s usage and even customize the content which they can access. The tablet will support the company's M-Pen lite stylus which will be sold separately.

