Huawei MediaPad M6 Tablet Expected to Launch in India Next Month

Huawei has confirmed that it is bringing a new M-series tablet to India. The company has given only certain hints about the upcoming product, although it is pretty obvious that it will be the MediaPad M6. The tablet has been selling in a variety of countries and according to the company, it will be a ‘flagship killer’ having a price tag of Rs 20-25,000.

The MediaPad M6 was launched back in June 2019 and comes in two screen sizes- 10.8-inch and 8.4-inch. Both make use of a 2K display with a resolution of 2560×1600. Powered by the Kirin 980 processor the tablets are available with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front and a 13-megapixel camera at the back. The larger 10.8-inch model comes with a 7,500 mAh battery while the 8.4-inch variant uses a smaller 6100 mAh battery. The tablets also come with quad speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

According to Huawei, the tablet could come bundled with the Huawei M-Pen. There is also a keyboard accessory, for the MediaPad M6 which should make a value addition if the company prices it right.

Now Huawei is aiming to target the premium tablet segment. Currently, the Apple iPad lineup offers a variety of options in various price segments. In fact, even Samsung has the Galaxy Tab S5e and the Galaxy Tab S6 that are one of the best options if you are looking for Android OS. Huawei is not going to have it easy, especially since the tablet market has been dwindling over the years.

Notably, a GizChina report suggests a new Huawei tablet with model number BAH3-W09 recently passed 3C certification. The certification shows that this device supports 18W fast charging. It is speculated that it could be the MediaPad M6 Youth Edition.

