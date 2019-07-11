Huawei MediaPad T5 Now Available on Amazon India Starting at Rs 14,990
According to the company, prospective buyers would get a Huawei Earphone AM 12 Worth Rs 2,998 and flip cover free on purchasing the new device.
Huawei's latest MediaPad T5 tablet went on sale on Wednesday exclusively on Amazon.in for Rs 14,990 for the 2GB RAM+16GB ROM variant and Rs 16,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB variant.
The tablet sports a 10.1-inch HD display that enables a broader vision for wide-screen visual experience, the company said in a statement.
Powered by an octa-core processor, the device weighs just 460g. It also offers a parental control feature and enhanced eye-comfort modes.
There's 76.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 16:10, the landscape mode design makes the tablet suitable for playing 1080p videos.
With the "Children's Corner" pre-installed on the Huawei MediaPad T5, one can set limits to their child's usage and customize the available content.
