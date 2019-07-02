Huawei MediaPad T5 With Kirin 659 SoC, 10.1-inch Display Launched in India
The Huawei MediaPad T5 will be available starting July 10 in India and will be offered with a free flip case and a pair of earphones.
Huawei might have faced a fallout because of the whole US ban debacle, but that is not slowing down the Chinese tech giant. The company has today announced a new tablet for the Indian market. The Huawei MediaPad T5 is an affordable 10.1-inch tablet and the company will soon start selling it via Amazon India.
The tablet features a slim design along with a 10.1-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, with up to 3GB of RAM, and 5,100mAh battery. It will runs on Android 8.0 with the company's EMUI 8.0 on top.
While the tablet does come in either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded using a microSD card of up to 256GB. Other features include dual stereo speakers, a 5-megapixel auto-focus rear camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus camera on the front with an f/2.4 lens. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, GPS, and Micro-USB port.
The Huawei MediaPad T5 will be available at a starting price of Rs 14,990 for the base variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The 3GB + 32GB version will be available at Rs 16,990. It will be available for purchase starting July 10 via Amazon India. The company is offering a free flip cover and Huawei AM12 earphones worth Rs 2,998 as an introductory offer.
