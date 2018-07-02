English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Huawei Might Revive The Honor Note Series With a 6.9-inch Display Honor Note 10
Huawei might be looking to revive its Honor Note series soon.
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Recent reports indicate that Honor is set to unveil the next edition of its Honor Note series after a year's gap in the phablet range. The series, known for its big-displays, might soon see a successor in the form of Honor Note 10. Living up to the legacy, the Honor Note 10 might come with a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display if the reports turn out to be true.
A recent image posted by GSMArena reveals a shipping carton from Samsung for Huawei mentioning a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display as its content. The carton also reveals that the display is meant for a device codenamed Ravel. While earlier it was speculated that the display might be for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, it is now believed that Huawei might use the display for an entirely new device, in all probability, for an Honor Note series successor.
Image: GSMArena
The spotted image can be coupled with the refcent Weibo post of the Honor President Zhao Ming mentioning a larger-display variant of the Honor 10. Notably, the Honor Note 8 came as a bigger variant of the Honor 8.
If Huawei goes on to produce Honor Note 10, it will come as a flagship variant by the company and is expected to run on its most powerful processor offering, the Kirin 970 SoC.
Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
A recent image posted by GSMArena reveals a shipping carton from Samsung for Huawei mentioning a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display as its content. The carton also reveals that the display is meant for a device codenamed Ravel. While earlier it was speculated that the display might be for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, it is now believed that Huawei might use the display for an entirely new device, in all probability, for an Honor Note series successor.
Image: GSMArena
The spotted image can be coupled with the refcent Weibo post of the Honor President Zhao Ming mentioning a larger-display variant of the Honor 10. Notably, the Honor Note 8 came as a bigger variant of the Honor 8.
If Huawei goes on to produce Honor Note 10, it will come as a flagship variant by the company and is expected to run on its most powerful processor offering, the Kirin 970 SoC.
Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Two 'Vices' Aryan & AbRam Soak Up The Sun in Barcelona; See Photos
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots