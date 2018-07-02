Huawei Might Revive The Honor Note Series With a 6.9-inch Display Honor Note 10

Recent reports indicate that Honor is set to unveil the next edition of its Honor Note series after a year's gap in the phablet range. The series, known for its big-displays, might soon see a successor in the form of Honor Note 10. Living up to the legacy, the Honor Note 10 might come with a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display if the reports turn out to be true.A recent image posted by GSMArena reveals a shipping carton from Samsung for Huawei mentioning a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display as its content. The carton also reveals that the display is meant for a device codenamed Ravel. While earlier it was speculated that the display might be for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, it is now believed that Huawei might use the display for an entirely new device, in all probability, for an Honor Note series successor.The spotted image can be coupled with the refcent Weibo post of the Honor President Zhao Ming mentioning a larger-display variant of the Honor 10. Notably, the Honor Note 8 came as a bigger variant of the Honor 8.If Huawei goes on to produce Honor Note 10, it will come as a flagship variant by the company and is expected to run on its most powerful processor offering, the Kirin 970 SoC.