Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i to Launch in India by July End
Powered by the new graphics processing acceleration technology, GPU Turbo, the devices will come with a hardware-software integration, to increase graphics processing efficiency.
Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i to Launch in India by July End (Image: Reuters)
Chinese electronics giant Huawei on Wednesday said it was gearing up to bring the new Nova series phones - Nova 3 and Nova3i - to India soon after their launch in China on July 18. Powered by the new graphics processing acceleration technology, GPU Turbo, the devices will come with a hardware-software integration, to increase graphics processing efficiency, Huawei said, adding that the new devices will boost the gaming experience.
The GPU Turbo technology will allow users to enjoy what the company calls "4D" gaming experience with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), ensuring real-time image and sound recognition, and intelligent game vibrations. It will boost graphic performance by around 60 per cent while reducing the energy consumption by around 30 per cent, the company claimed.
This technology enables devices to run some of today's most graphically intensive game, supporting innovative applications like AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), it added. The new devices will come pre-installed with graphically taxing games such as PUBG and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and will provide 10 different vibrations for 30 different scenarios within these games, including shots, explosions and quakes, among others.
