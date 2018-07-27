Huawei Nova 3 vs OnePlus 6: Finding The Best Android Flagship Alternative Around Rs 34,000

Huawei came up with a premium smartphone offering in India on Thursday in the form of the all-new Huawei Nova 3. Launched for a starting price of Rs 34,999, the Huawei Nova 3 directly takes on the OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 6. Not only the price, the new Huawei smartphone also competes neck-to-neck with the OnePlus 6 with its top-notch firepower and unique design. In order to get an idea of what the new Huawei Nova 3 offers and how it challenges the well-established market of the OnePlus 6, here is a comparison between the two smartphones.Incidentally, both the smartphones sport the trending notch design at the top of their displays. The one on the OnePlus 6, however, is noticeably slimmer than the one on the Huawei Nova 3. Most of the placement of the components are the same on both the smartphones at the front. However, the dual camera setup at the back on the OnePlus 6 is placed vertically at the centre. Huawei, on the other hand, has placed the vertical dual camera setup on the Nova 3 at the top-left. Both the devices come with a glossy glass finish at the back, with the Huawei Nova 3 donning a more striking colour scheme than the OnePlus 6.The Huawei Nova 3 sports a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display with a 2340x1080 pixels resolution. The OnePlus 6 in comparison, sports a 6.28-inch FullHD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution.While the OnePlus 6 is powered by the most powerful Qualcomm processor, i.e. the Snapdragon 845, the Huawei product uses Huawei's own Kirin 970 octa-core processor to back its operations. Both are very promising processors with their own perks.In terms of the memory on-board, the OnePlus 6 gains a slight edge with its 8GB RAM variant, which is not available with the Huawei Nova 3. The Nova 3 is restricted to a 6GB RAM variant with a64GB and another 1128GB option, both of which are expandable up to 256GB.Both the smartphones run the latest Android Oreo 8.1 operating system with their respective skins on top, the EMUI 8.2 for the Huawei Nova 3 and Oxygen OS 5.1 for the OnePlus 6.This is where the Nova 3 trumps the OnePlus 6 on papers with its 3730 mAh battery as the one on the OnePlus 6 is restricted to a 3300 mAh. A big plus for OnePlus in this department though is its dash charging which enables almost 100 percent charging within 30 minutes.Both the smartphones come with a dual camera setup at the back that deliver great image qualities. Additionally, the front camera on both of these also incorporate high-res sensors for crisp images. On papers, here is how they count:Huawei Nova 3 comes with a 16-megapixel and a 24-megapixel (both with f/1.8 aperture) dual camera setup at the back that comes with LED flash, HDR as well as panorama. At the front, the device houses a 24-megapixel selfie sensor on its notch.The OnePlus 6 comes with a 16-megapixel and a 20-megapixel (both with f/1.7 aperture) dual camera setup at the back dual LED flash, HDR and panorama. The selfie camera on the OnePlus 6 comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture.