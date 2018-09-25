Huawei Nova 3i 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched

Huawei has launched a new memory variant of the Nova 3i smartphone in China. Now the Huawei Nova 3i will also be available in 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage option. In India, the device only comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage option. Apart from the new RAM/ storage configuration, the new Huawei Nova 3i variant has the same features as the other two variants. The new variant of the Nova 3i will be available for RMB 2,399, which is approximately Rs 25,400.Huawei Nova 3i has been equipped with a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio for housing the notch. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Huawei has unveiled the processor along with the Nova 3i by incorporating it into the smartphone.In terms of optics, the device features dual rear cameras with a combination of 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, there are dual rear cameras as well. You get a 24MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a secondary 2MP sensor. The phone also comes with Qmoji, Huawei’s take on the iPhone X’ Animoji. The phone has a 3340mAh battery, dual SIM support (nano only) and runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS.