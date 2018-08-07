English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Huawei Nova 3i Going on Sale Today at 12PM on Amazon India
Huawei is offering an exchange offer of Rs 2,000 on August 7 and 8.
Huawei recently launched smartphone Nova 3i is going on sale today for the first time through Amazon India at 12:00 PM. Huawei is offering an exchange offer of Rs 2,000 on August 7 and 8. For customers who have pre-booked the model, Huawei has offered a Rs 1,000. Furthermore, Amazon India is offering exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, Rs 1,200 cashback from Jio, and 100GB of additional data. On the first day of sale, select customers will be eligible for a free Boat Stone 260 portable Speaker, worth Rs 2,490.
Huawei Nova 3i features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 409ppi. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Nova 3i runs Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 atop and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.
In terms of optics, Huawei Nova 3i bears a vertical dual rear camera setup featuring a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front is also a dual camera setup, with 24MP + 2MP configuration with f/2.0 aperture. The device also comes with AI scene recognition and the brand has introduced 3D Qmoji, which is similar to Apple’s Animoji. The Huawei Nova 3i comes in Black, White and Blue colours and it features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.
Connectivity options in the Huawei Nova 3i include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS.
