Huawei Nova 3i vs Oppo F7 vs Vivo V7: The Mid Range Android Smartphone Battle

Huawei has launched two smartphones under Nova series, namely Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India. The Huawei Nova 3 is the more premium device of the two, and it uses Huawei’s own flagship Kirin 970 chipset, which is the same as the one on the Huawei P20 Pro. The Huawei Nova 3 is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM variant while the Nova 3i priced at Rs 20,990 for the 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM variant. Both smartphones will be exclusively available via Amazon India starting August 7 for the Nova 3i and August 23 for the Nova 3. Pre-bookings for both devices has started already. Huawei Nova 3i launched at Rs 20, 990 will compete with the likes of Vivo V9 and Oppo F7. Here's a specifications comparison between the new Huawei Nova 3i, Vivo V9 and Oppo F7.Huawei Nova 3i features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 409ppi. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Nova 3i runs Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 atop and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.In terms of optics, Huawei Nova 3i bears a vertical dual rear camera setup featuring a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front is also a dual camera setup, with 24MP + 2MP configuration with f/2.0 aperture. The device also comes with AI scene recognition and the brand has introduced 3D Qmoji, which is similar to Apple’s Animoji. The Huawei Nova 3i comes in Black, White and Blue colours and it features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.Connectivity options in the Huawei Nova 3i include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS.The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature.As for its specifications, the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and carries a 4GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.As per Vivo, the V9 comes with AI Smart Engine that aims to boost the smartphone's performance over time through smart storage management and app launching based on the user behaviour. To enhance the accuracy of its face unlock, the V9 features AI Face Access. An additional AI Attention Sensing helps to adjust the volume of notifications when the user is looking at the screen.Vivo V9 sports a plastic built with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with a micro-USB support.As for its optics, the Vivo V9 sports a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4) for depth effect in the images. It offers Bokeh mode, Shot Refocus for adjusting the depth effect post clicking the picture, an HDR mode, PDAF and dual-LED flash. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI support for enhanced selfies.The Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM.In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. The cameras feature Sensor HDR mode to accommodate the light settings for ideal photography, as well as the AR stickers. There is an AI album as well, where the artificial intelligence will recognize the photo library and sort them into collections based on people, places, time and events.There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS.