Huawei Nova 3i With Kirin 710 Chipset, Four Cameras And Notched Display Launched

Huawei has launched its new device Nova 3i, that is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset in China. The phone has been priced at RMB 1,999 (Rs 20,400) for the 4GB model and RMB 2,199 (Rs 22,400) for 6GB + 64GB variant. The latest launch will be up for pre-ordering starting August and is slated to go on sale on August 8. The Key highlights of the Huawei Nova 3i include the new Kirin 710 SoC, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio notch display.Huawei Nova 3i has been equipped with a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio for housing the notch. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Huawei has unveiled the processor along with the Nova 3i by incorporating it into the smartphone.In terms of optics, the device features dual rear cameras with a combination of 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, there are dual rear cameras as well. You get a 24MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a secondary 2MP sensor. The phone also comes with Qmoji, Huawei’s take on the iPhone X’ Animoji. The phone has a 3340mAh battery, dual SIM support (nano only) and runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS.Apart from this, the company has also announced the price of Huawei Nova 3 and TalkBand B5 during the event as well. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 2999 Yuan, which roughly translate to Rs 30,680 for the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. The Huawei TalkBand B5 is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs 10,200) for the standard variant with silicone band.