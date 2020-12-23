Huawei Nova 8, 8 Pro Launched with Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 985 SoC: Price, Specs and Availability

Huawei is refreshing its Nova smartphone lineup with the launch of Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 8. The two new smartphones come with 5G support, Kirin 985 SoC, quad rear cameras, and two storage options. At the moment, the new Huawei Nova 8 devices are available in China, and its global availability details remain unclear. The Chinese smartphone maker offers a host of devices in India under its premium P-series and budget Y-series.

In terms of pricing, the 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options of the Huawei Nova 8 Pro carry a price tag of CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,100) and CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 49,600), respectively. Whereas, the vanilla Huawei Nova 8 price is set at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 37,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 41,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Both the phones are available on the official Huawei channel Vmall. Its sale will start in China on January 7, 2021, onwards.

Starting with the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, the phone features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ OLED display (1,236x2,676 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it packs the Kirin 985 SoC accompanied by 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs Android 10-based EMUI 11 (without any Google services). Its quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, there's a dual-rear camera setup that houses a 32-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 16-megapixel portrait camera.

Other features on the Huawei Nova 8 Pro include Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Features on the Huawei Nova 8 are more or less similar to the Nova 8 Pro, though the vanilla model has a relatively smaller display and battery. It comes with a 6.57-inch curved OLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, it includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel selfie snapper inside the hole-punch cutout.

The vanilla Huawei Nova 8 carries a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Its connectivity options are same its Pro sibling.