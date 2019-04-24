Take the pledge to vote

Huawei Overcomes Data Surveillance Suspicions to Bag 5G Infrastructure Contract in UK

According to reports, Huawei will build the "non-essential" components of the 5G network infrastructure in UK, in contrast to the company being banned in many nations.

Updated:April 24, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed to seek help from Huawei in building the 5G infrastructure for the country, despite security concerns over Chinese companies becoming part of important international projects. As part of a signed deal, Huawei would develop the "non-core" parts like antennas and other network components for the UK's 5G infrastructure, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

The decision was finalised by the UK's National Security Council chaired by the Prime Minister. However, several politicians in the country criticised the decision fearing that Huawei's alleged ties to the Chinese government could expose British people, companies and government agencies to cyber attacks and hacking cases, for which the Chinese government is infamously known for.

After several cases of cyber attacks on tech majors, government organisations and multinational organisations in the US, President Donald Trump has been trying to pressure allies to refrain from using Huawei equipment. All Chinese products are now banned from being used at US-based domestic government agencies. Even contractors are not allowed to use Chinese products in official work capacities.

Australia and New Zealand have both banned Huawei products from being used in domestic telecom infrastructure projects. In defence, Huawei denies any involvement with the Chinese government and claims China's reach does not extend beyond its borders. Chinese government regulates and supervises the practice of the professionals who constitute the highly skilled manpower of the country. Nonetheless, Huawei is fighting the US government ban on its products in court by attempting to prove the ban is unconstitutional, the report noted.
