Huawei P20 Lite Units Sold Out Within a Day of Its First Sale in India
Huawei P20 Lite comes with a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 Months, starting Rs 1667 per month and also offers an exchange option of up to Rs 2,000.
Huawei P20 Lite Units Sold Out Within a Day of Its First Sale in India (image: Huawei)
Huawei India Consumer Business Group, today announced that the Huawei P20 lite was sold out within the first day of its sale on Amazon.in, on Thursday, May 03, 2018. The Huawei P20 lite is priced at Rs 19,999. Axis Bank Card members can avail cashback up to Rs 1500. The device comes with a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 Months, starting Rs 1667 per month and also offers an exchange option of up to Rs 2,000. Through its partnership with Vodafone, the device comes with an additional 100 GB of free data over 10 recharges for a period of 10 months the company said in a statement. Prepaid customers can recharge with Rs 199 or above to be entitled to the offer. At the same time, post-paid customers can get 10GB free data extra for 10 months on any Vodafone RED plan starting Rs 399.
Huawei P20 lite Specifications
The Huawei P20 Lite sports a 5.8-inch FullHD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own octa-core Kirin 659 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3000 mAH battery. The optics on this one include a 16-megapixel sensor at the back coupled with a 2-megapixel sensor for Bokeh effect. AT the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with Light Pixel Fusion technology.
