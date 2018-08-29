Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10 And Others to Get Android 9 Pie Beta Program

Google has now made its latest edition of mobile operating system Android, known as Android 9.0 Pie, available to phone makers. Huawei fans didn't have to wait too long to learn whether or not their devices will receive Android 9.0 Pie update. Huawei will take the wraps off of its EMUI 9.0 software at IFA in Berlin in the coming weeks. Thereafter, it would start rolling out the update to its phones sometime in September. Huawei recently shared a list on its Chinese Customer Service Chat, confirming all the phones that will receive the update to Android 9.0 Pie. Huawei has confirmed that nine models including P20, P20 Pro, Mate RS Porsche Design, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design, Honor 10, Honor V10, and Honor Play will be open to an internal beta testing program.Huawei says the beta will be available for a maximum of 2,000 users starting this September. Only 200 will receive the update to start with, followed by the rest towards the end of the month.To recall, HTC officially revealed the names of some of its phones that will get the Android 9 Pie update. The list includes -- the HTC the U12+, the U11+, the U11, and the U11 Life. OnePlus has also confirmed that all its phones from OnePlus 3 onwards will get Android Pie update. In a recent announcement, Sony has promised to bring the new version of Android, i.e. the Android Pie through an OTA update by as early as September. Sony said that six of its devices will be receiving the update for now. These smartphones are Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XZ Premium. As per Sony, the Android Pie rollout on these devices will begin in September and will go on till November.