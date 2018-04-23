English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei P20, P20 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Huawei P20, P20 Pro, the world’s first triple-camera smartphone is set to launch in India on April 24.
Huawei P20, P20 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications And More (image: Huawei)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is all set to launch its latest smartphones Huawei P20 and P20 Pro in India tomorrow. Huawei is sending out invites to Indian media organisations for the very same. The tagline on the invite says “See Mooore,” which was the tagline of the P20 and P20 Pro smartphones at the time of their global launch. Huawei P20 and P20 Pro debuted in Huawei's global market last month. The Huawei P20 has been priced at EUR 649 which approximately Rs 52,200 and the P20 Pro has been priced at EUR 899 which approximately Rs 72,300. The company has announced Huawei P20 and P20 Pro with the highlights of the smartphone being their camera capabilities.
Huawei P20 Specifications:
Huawei P20 sports a 5.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2240x1080 pixels resolution and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 970 octa-core SoC and carries 4GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable. As per Huawei, the chipset on the Huawei P20 carries dedicated components for AI capabilities. The Huawei P20 runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo with Huawei's custom UI, EMUI 8.1 on top. Huawei aims to push faster software updates through 'Project Treble'.
As for its highlight, the Huawei P20 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with one 20-megapixel sensor and another 12-megapixel sensor for depth effect in images. The camera setup offers up to 2x zoom and slow-motion video recording capability at 960fps and 720p resolution. Huawei announced that the DxO mark rating for the Huawei P20 is 102 which is higher than that of Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Google Pixel 2. At the front, the P20 comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with 'Light Fusion' feature.
The smartphone is backed by a 3400 mAh battery and supports 'SuperCharge' fast charging. It carries a USB Type-C port but skips the aux input. Other connectivity options on the Huawei P20 include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE and VoLTE for HD voice calling.
Huawei P20 Pro Specifications:
Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2240×1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. It is powered by a similar Kirin 970 octa-core SoC that also comes with a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-based enhancement on features like selfies, video calling and face unlock. The device carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with SuperCharge support. It also offers IP67 water and dust resistance.
Connectivity options on the Huawei P20 Pro include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G VoLTE. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top and also supports Project Treble.
The camera setup on the Huawei P20 Pro includes a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor for enhanced low-light photography. The entire setup allows 5x hybrid zoom, background defocus effect and ISO 102400 light sensitivity which, as per Huawei, matches that on a Canon Mark 5D IV camera. The camera sensors also offer laser auto-focus, slow-motion (720p) video recording at 960 fps and Master AI for scene detection for optimum settings for an image. AT the front, its carries a similar camera as on the Huawei P20. The DxO score of the Huawei P20 Pro is 109, even higher than that of Huawei P20.
Meet the new #HuaweiP20. Fusing art and design with advanced mobile technology to offer a revolutionary professional photography experience. What will you shoot first? #SeeMooore #OOO pic.twitter.com/vEz07Dq0jz— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 27, 2018
Pick up the pace and be part of the action. With Fast Focus on the #HuaweiP20, you can capture movement without losing momentum. #SeeMooore clarity, sharpness and detail. #OOO pic.twitter.com/LtEZZbX8pF— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) April 19, 2018
