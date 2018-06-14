Huawei P20 Pro Crosses Six Million Unit Sales Across The Globe

Huawei has sold six million units of its acclaimed P20 series since its global launch in late March this year, the company announced on Thursday. According to Huawei Consumer Business Group, the P20 performance is up 81 per cent globally compared to P10 Series' performance last year.Huawei in May brought the flagship "P20 Pro" and "P20 Lite" with world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered triple rear camera system to India. Priced at Rs 64,999, "P20 Pro" features the world's first Leica triple rear camera system which has received highest overall scores by "DxOMark" in the premium smartphone segment, defeating Apple as well as Samsung devices.P20 Pro's camera system comprises of a 40MP RGB sensor, 20MP monochrome sensor and 8MP sensor with telephoto lens for sharpness, colour accuracy, focus and contrast. The device has 5x Hybrid Zoom for long-range photography, supports six-axis stabilisation and 960fps super-slow motion. It has 15.49cm OLED screen with ultra-thin bezels and screen-to-body ratios.Huawei P20 Pro comes with Kirin 970 processor and EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 for smooth user experience. The device is embedded with a 4,000mAh battery.The lighter version "Huawei P20 lite" costs Rs 19,999. Huawei P20 Pro includes AI advances to better overall smartphone experience.