Huawei P20 Pro First Impressions Review: All Flagship Elements Done Right

Huawei introduced its flagship smartphone in India on Tuesday, that boasts of carrying a one-of-a-kind triple camera lens setup. Launched at a price of Rs 64,999, the Huawei P20 Pro is set to compete with the flagship offerings of companies like Samsung, Apple and even Google. Now to compete in this segment is a tough stint in itself, majorly due to competitors like the Galaxy S9+, iPhone 8 Plus, Pixel 2 XL and others. Huawei, however, has made sure that the P20 Pro does not fall behind this line, thanks to the top-notch firepower embedded in the smartphone and an industry-trending design, complete with an iPhone X like notch on top of its display. Is that, and the top-of-the-charts rating for its triple camera setup enough for the P20 Pro to subdue its competitors? Let’s have a look at this first impressions review of the device.Huawei P20 Pro is one of the first Android devices to go for an iPhone X like notch display at the top. On most part, that is the highlight of the device in terms of its design. That is not all, however. Huawei has gone for a bezel-less display on the device with a very thin border at the top and the edges and a minimal bezel sporting the fingerprint sensor at the bottom. While the overall form factor of the P20 Pro lacks that ‘flagship’ feel to it, Huawei has managed to pull off the flagship persona with the display on the device. With a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2240×1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio, the display on the device delivers a completely immersive experience and we loved to watch movies and play games on it all day long.As for the back of the smartphone, Huawei has gone for a glass finish at the back with a Leica triple-lens camera setup located on the top left and an LED flash placed right below it. There is a Huawei branding at the bottom left and the rest of the back is left completely blank. One disadvantage of the glass finish at the back is the ample amount of fingerprints left on the device every time one picks it up for use.The hard keys, including the volume rockers and the power button, are placed on the right and the USB type-C and two speaker modules are located at the chin of the smartphone.Huawei has used its own HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC on the Huawei P20 Pro. To go with this instead of the tried and tested Snapdragon 845 SoC works surprisingly well for Huawei. For starters, the processor is capable enough of handling smartphone gaming like a pro. As mentioned above, we tested out various games on the smartphone, in addition to the regular social media apps. While the games worked like a charm and without a lag, there was no hiccup whatsoever in switching between apps as well.Coupled with a 6GB RAM, the overall firepower in the smartphone is enough to handle even the most extensive smartphone users. Another plus, is the 128GB internal storage which is far more than what a user can full up easily.The 4000 mAh battery on the smartphone is also more than enough for it to last a day through any sort of usage, be it games, videos or the use of any other apps.The USP of the Huawei P20 Pro, however, is different from all that is mentioned above. Huawei claims that its Leica powered triple camera setup beats any other camera currently carried by a smartphone. We will be coming up with a full review of the all-new Huawei P20 Pro to test out these claims soon. Watch this space to find out whether the P20 Pro is truly a pinnacle of smartphone cameras or not.