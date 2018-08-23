Huawei P20 Pro Now Getting GPU Turbo Update

Huawei has started gradually rolling out its GPU Turbo update to the P20 Pro. The update adds GPU acceleration technology that will consistently boost gaming performance. In order to benefit from this performance boost, you'll have to enable game acceleration in Game Suite. GPU Turbo acceleration, the update also brings the Game Suite app mentioned earlier, which should provide Huawei P20 Pro users with uninterrupted gaming experience, which means there won't be any notifications popping up on the screen.GPU Turbo is not supported by too many games yet, but we know for sure that it's fully compatible with PUBG Mobile and MOBA Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2240×1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. It is powered by a similar Kirin 970 octa-core SoC that also comes with a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-based enhancement on features like selfies, video calling and face unlock. The device carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with SuperCharge support. It also offers IP67 water and dust resistance.Connectivity options on the Huawei P20 Pro include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G VoLTE. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top and also supports Project Treble. The camera setup on the Huawei P20 Pro includes a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor for enhanced low-light photography. The entire setup allows 5x hybrid zoom, background defocus effect and ISO 102400 light sensitivity which, as per Huawei, matches that on a Canon Mark 5D IV camera. The camera sensors also offer laser auto-focus, slow-motion (720p) video recording at 960 fps and Master AI for scene detection for optimum settings for an image. At the front, the P20 Pro comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with 'Light Fusion' feature.