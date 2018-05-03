Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite Now Available With Cashback Offers, no-Cost EMI on Amazon India

Chinese technology major Huawei has announced new offers on its flagship smartphone, the Huawei P20 Pro as well as its scaled-down version, the Huawei P20 Lite. As per the recent announcements by the company, both the smartphones will be available for purchase along with cashback offers and no cost EMI, exclusively through the company's e-tail partner, Amazon.in. The company has also partnered with Vodafone to offer 100 GB additional data to customers buying these new devices. As per Huawei, these special offers can be availed from May 2 to May 7, 2018.Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2240×1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. It is powered by a similar Kirin 970 octa-core SoC that also comes with a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-based enhancement on features like selfies, video calling and face unlock. The device carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with SuperCharge support. It also offers IP67 water and dust resistance.Connectivity options on the Huawei P20 Pro include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G VoLTE. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top and also supports Project Treble.The camera setup on the Huawei P20 Pro includes a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor for enhanced low-light photography. The entire setup allows 5x hybrid zoom, background defocus effect and ISO 102400 light sensitivity which, as per Huawei, matches that on a Canon Mark 5D IV camera. The camera sensors also offer laser auto-focus, slow-motion (720p) video recording at 960 fps and Master AI for scene detection for optimum settings for an image. At the front, the P20 Pro comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with 'Light Fusion' feature.The Huawei P20 Lite sports a 5.8-inch FullHD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own octa-core Kirin 659 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3000 mAH battery.The optics on this one include a 16-megapixel sensor at the back coupled with a 2-megapixel sensor for Bokeh effect. AT the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with Light Pixel Fusion technology.