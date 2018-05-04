Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Leica Triple Camera

Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com

Huawei recently came up with its much-awaited flagship smartphone, the Huawei P20 Pro. The company extensively marketed the flagship for its never-seen-before camera setup at the back. While most of the flagships only recently upgraded to a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone for an enhanced photography, Huawei went a step ahead and introduced a Leica triple camera setup at the back of the Huawei P20 Pro. Thanks to this, many claims emerged which stated the setup to be the best smartphone camera to date.So just how good is the camera on the all-new Huawei P20 Pro? And hows is the overall performance of the smartphone in general? We find out in this review.To begin with the USP of the smartphone, the Leica triple camera setup on the Huawei P20 Pro comes with a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor for enhanced low-light photography. The final result offers almost an unparallel photography. The images are crystal clear, with almost perfect colour accuracy. It is also majorly because of Huawei's embedded AI in the smartphone. The AI works at almost every level, before clicking the picture, while capturing the image and even afterwards.The camera app can be seen at work during the entirety of a shoot. For instance, it automatically detects the object in the frame and accordingly switches to an appropriate mode for the best photography. Even once you click a picture, the camera will indicate you to hold it still for a moment in case it needs more time to capture the image with more sharpness and accuracy. This, then results in pictures with utmost sharpness that you can expect out of a smartphone's camera, This is part of the reason why the low-light photography of the smartphone also works wonders.As for its features, the device offers a 5x Hybrid Zoom for long-range photography, a six-axis stabilization as well as a 960fps super slow motion that works wonders. At the front, the P20 Pro sports a 24-megapixel camera lens that is equally impressive and again, powered by Huawei’s in-built AI, is able to deliver some really good images. You can check out some of the pictures clicked through the Huawei P20 Pro's camera below.Talking about its looks, the Huawei P20 Pro sports an aesthetic design that is packed in a stunning glass covered case and sports an iPhone X like notch design at the top. The device is quite comfortable to hold and operate single-handedly. One striking feature of the P20 Pro is its 6.1-inch display that offers an absolutely immersive viewing experience. Playing games and watching videos on the device is a treat and you will definitely end up binge watching or going on a gaming streak on the smartphone. The notch on the display looks good and now since the Google Android OS supports the notch display, the notification bar has been shifted to either side of the notch and this gives you more screen size to play around.Huawei has made sure that the device offers enough firepower for you to not face any hiccups in your smartphone experience. It is packed with an octa-core Kirin 970 processor that is backed by a 6GB RAM and a 128GB storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top which works surprisingly good for the smartphone. The in-built apps on the smartphone are limited and are helpful when the occasion calls for it. That being said, the even better news is that they don't interfere with the smartphone's working as can be seen in the case of bloatware.The Huawei P20 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery that easily lasts a day and leaves no chance of complaints in this segment. It also supports fast charging and you can easily expect more than 40 percent of charge within 30 minutes. The smartphone supports fingerprint sensor as well as facial recognition for security. Both work well and respond quickly.While the glass covered back and the immersive display will impress you, there are certain downsides to it as well. For instance, the glass back is subject to a lot of fingerprint smudges, so you wither will have to carry a piece of cloth to wipe it time and again or will have to use a cover for the smartphone. At the front, the display is a bit tto reflective and viewing it under ample lighting, one can easily expect to see ample reflection on the screen. Also, several apps, especially games, can be seen struggling with the 19:9 aspect ratio and we hope Huawei manages this quickly.There are a few shortcomings in the camera department as well. While the low-light photography is quite good, it does not match with the competing flagships and to be particular, we are talking about the Samsung flagships here. In addition, the AI working amongst the camera modes is sometimes an annoyance as one can not differentiate between the pictures clicked through different modes. An image clicked through a Normal mode and a Portrait mode might just look the same.Priced at Rs 64,999, Huawei has made sure that it puts its best foot forward with the P20 Pro. But since we are talking about the flagship range here that comprises of competitors like the Galaxy S9 and the iPhone 8 Plus, going for a Huawei smartphone might be a tough call for many. But mind it, the P20 Pro is next to none in terms of its camera, performance and even the elegance that you would expect out of a smartphone. So should you buy the P20 Pro at Rs 65000? Well, if you have that much amount of money, we don’t see why not.