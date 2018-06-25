English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Huawei P20 Pro Update to Improve Video Recording Capabilities

According to XDA Developers, the feature will allow users to record videos at a rate 960 frames per second and could be making its way to the triple-cam smartphone.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Huawei P20 Pro Update to Improve Video Recording Capabilities
Huawei P20 Pro. (Image: News18.com)
Huawei P20 Pro is set to get a firmware update which will upgrade its video capabilities with a brand new super slow-motion video recording feature. According to XDA Developers, the feature will allow users to record videos at a rate 960 frames per second and could be making its way to the triple-cam smartphone. Another update discovered by the folks at XDA community, will be that of a revamped zoom interface. This will allow users to smoothly zoom in and out of the subject with a swipe in the camera viewfinder.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notched Display, AI Dual Cameras, Face Unlock Launched

As reported earlier, the Huawei P20 Pro is a flagship device priced at Rs 64,999, while the P20 Lite is a mid-range offering by Huawei which comes at a price of Rs 19,999. The device carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with SuperCharge support. It also offers IP67 water and dust resistance.

The camera setup on the Huawei P20 Pro includes a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor for enhanced low-light photography. The entire setup allows 5x hybrid zoom, background defocus effect and ISO 102400 light sensitivity which, as per Huawei, matches that on a Canon Mark 5D IV camera. The camera sensors also offer laser auto-focus, slow-motion (720p) video recording at 960 fps and Master AI for scene detection for optimum settings for an image. At the front, the P20 Pro comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with 'Light Fusion' feature.

Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More


Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You