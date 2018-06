Huawei P20 Pro Update to Improve Video Recording Capabilities

Huawei P20 Pro is set to get a firmware update which will upgrade its video capabilities with a brand new super slow-motion video recording feature. According to XDA Developers, the feature will allow users to record videos at a rate 960 frames per second and could be making its way to the triple-cam smartphone. Another update discovered by the folks at XDA community, will be that of a revamped zoom interface. This will allow users to smoothly zoom in and out of the subject with a swipe in the camera viewfinder.As reported earlier, the Huawei P20 Pro is a flagship device priced at Rs 64,999, while the P20 Lite is a mid-range offering by Huawei which comes at a price of Rs 19,999. The device carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with SuperCharge support. It also offers IP67 water and dust resistance.The camera setup on the Huawei P20 Pro includes a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor for enhanced low-light photography. The entire setup allows 5x hybrid zoom, background defocus effect and ISO 102400 light sensitivity which, as per Huawei, matches that on a Canon Mark 5D IV camera. The camera sensors also offer laser auto-focus, slow-motion (720p) video recording at 960 fps and Master AI for scene detection for optimum settings for an image. At the front, the P20 Pro comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with 'Light Fusion' feature.