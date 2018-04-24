Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus [Specs Comparison]

Huawei has announced its all-new flagship in the Indian market that boasts of a triple-camera lens setup at the back. Priced at Rs 64,999, the Huawei P20 Pro will compete directly against the premium smartphone offerings by Samsung and Apple. While Huawei has managed to offer all the top-of-the-line specifications in the all-new Huawei P20 Pro, the smartphone will have to have certain USPs to beat its competitors like the Galaxy S9+ and the Apple iPhone 8 Plus. So to know what are these USPs and how the specifications of all the three smartphones match, let's have a look at this comparison.Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2240×1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. It is powered by a similar Kirin 970 octa-core SoC that also comes with a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-based enhancement on features like selfies, video calling and face unlock. The smartphone comes with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with SuperCharge support. It also offers IP67 water and dust resistance.Connectivity options on the Huawei P20 Pro include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G VoLTE. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top and also supports Project Treble.The USP of the smartphone, however, is said to be its camera setup. This setup on the Huawei P20 Pro includes a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor for enhanced low-light photography. The entire setup allows 5x hybrid zoom, background defocus effect and ISO 102400 light sensitivity which, as per Huawei, matches that on a Canon Mark 5D IV camera. The camera sensors also offer laser auto-focus, slow-motion (720p) video recording at 960 fps and Master AI for scene detection for optimum settings for an image. At the front, the P20 Pro comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with 'Light Fusion' feature.The Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ curved display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 (Infinity Display). It is powered by a 10nm, 64bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) with 6GB of RAM and support for up to 400GB microSD card. The device is available in 64GB and 256GB internal storage variants. Samsung says that they have made the bezels even thinner and have darkened it as well to enrich the “bezel-less feel”.There’s a dual-lens camera setup in the Galaxy S9+ with 12MP telephoto and 12MP wide-angle lenses with an aperture of f/2.4 and f/1.5 respectively. The camera setup also comes with autofocus and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support on both the lenses. Samsung says that the camera is built for low lighting photography with dual aperture and multi-frame noise reduction. It’s claimed that the new phones offer 30 percent less noise than the older Galaxy S8.On the front, there is an 8MP f/1.7 A/F camera for selfies. There is a wide-angle mode along with other features too. Other camera features include super slow mode at 960 FPS. Interestingly Samsung has added an “auto slo-mo” feature which automatically detects motion in a still frame and records a slow-motion video of the moving object in the frame. You can also use these slo-mo videos as a GIF or even as a desktop wallpaper.Apple had announced its iPhone 8, and 8 Plus alongside its flagship smartphone, the iPhone X. The form factor of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is exactly similar to the older iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Having said that both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus flaunts an all-glass body with an aluminium frame.As for the iPhone 8 Plus, the device sports a 5.5-inch Retina HD display and is powered by an A11 bionic chip. It comes with a 3GB RAM and two storage options of 64GB and 256GB. It sports a dual camera setup a the back with two 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation. At the front, it sports a 7-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture. The device boasts of Apple's proprietary 'Touch ID'.