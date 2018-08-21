Huawei P20 Will be First to Get EMUI 9-Based Android Pie Update

Google has now made its latest edition of mobile operating system Android, known as Android 9.0 Pie, available to phone makers. Huawei fans didn't have to wait too long to learn whether or not their devices will receive Android 9.0 Pie update. Huawei will take the wraps off of its EMUI 9.0 software at IFA in Berlin in the coming weeks. Thereafter, it would start rolling out the update to its phones sometime in September. The Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update roll-out will begin with the P20-series which includes phones like the P20 and the P20 Pro. Huawei's Mate 20 and the Mate 10 will start receiving the update soon after although a tentative time-frame hasn't been provided yet.According to Huawei, the P20 series, will be the first to get the taste of Android 9 Pie in September. It is not clear whether the update will begin rolling out immediately after company’s IFA event or at a later stage. Huawei also mentioned working on developing “stable and powerful software” for its devices that users will receive as updates after the EMUI 9 upgrade. Huawei still hasn’t confirmed exactly which of their smartphones will receive Android 9.To recall, HTC officially revealed the names of some of its phones that will get the Android 9 Pie update. The list includes -- the HTC the U12+, the U11+, the U11, and the U11 Life. OnePlus has also confirmed that all its phones from OnePlus 3 onwards will get Android Pie update. In a recent announcement, Sony has promised to bring the new version of Android, i.e. the Android Pie through an OTA update by as early as September. Sony said that six of its devices will be receiving the update for now. These smartphones are Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XZ Premium. As per Sony, the Android Pie rollout on these devices will begin in September and will go on till November.