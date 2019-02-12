Huawei P30 Expected to Launch With Four Rear Camera Lenses: Everything You Need to Know

Just keeping my leaky momentum, now with our first look at the #HuaweiP30! 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over at @91Mobiles -> https://t.co/W3R9sqtgAK pic.twitter.com/nvz7wS1tAJ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 4, 2019

Last October, Samsung made waves in the camera-oriented smartphone world when they announced the Galaxy A9 (2018), the first device to feature four cameras on the back side bringing the grand total up to five. According to recently published P30 Pro case renders by Spigen, Huawei is working on a device expected to give Samsung a run for its A9 money.In fact, the images -- allegedly renders -- are actually product advertisements for a P30 Pro transparent case which you can purchase from Spigen right now, despite the phone's launch supposedly not taking place until the end of February at the Mobile World Congress, running February 25-28 in Barcelona, Spain.Last month, on the other hand, notable tech leaker @OnLeaks, shared a rendering created by 91mobiles of the P30 which shows only three rear cameras. Considering that last year's P20 Pro had one more rear lens than the standard P20, both these two new renderings look promising.Apart from the number of rear cameras, both Spigen's edition of the device and that produced by 91mobiles aesthetically match. The official launch is expected to take place later this month at the 2019 Mobile World Congress, though Huawei has not specified whether or not the P30 lineup will make an appearance.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.