Disclaimer:

Tech
»
1-min read

Huawei P30 Lite to go on Sale in India on April 25: Price, Offers, Specifications And More

Priced at Rs 22,990 for 6+128 GB variant and Rs 19,990 for 4+128 GB variant, Huawei P30 Lite will be available in two unique colour variants - Midnight black and Peacock blue.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
Huawei Consumer Business group India, today announced that HUAWEI P30 lite will be available on Amazon.in, starting 25 April at 12 AM for all customers. Priced at Rs 22,990 for 6+128 GB variant and Rs 19,990 for 4+128 GB variant, the devices will be available in two unique colour variants - Midnight black and Peacock blue. The Huawei P30 lite was launched recently in India along with the company’s flagship smartphone, the HUAWEI P30 Pro.

The smartphone will come with offers like No-cost EMI for 6 months and exchange upto Rs 2000. Apart from this, bundled with Jio, consumers can avail over 2.2 Terabytes of data and a cashback of Rs 2200 (44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each will be redeemable on the Rs 198/Rs 299 plan). These Cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and 299 via the My Jio app only. In addition, upon performing a recharge of Rs.198/Rs.299, 5GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges will be credited in the user’s MyJio account.

The P30 Lite is equipped with three cameras on the back, a 24-megapixel wide-angle lens, F/1.8 aperture with Triple AI with Wide Angle (120 degree) amalgamated with scenic recognition, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, F/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing lensce and a 32MP, F/2.0 aperture front camera permitting high quality images in any scenario.

The rear camera comes with Wide angle lens, Night, Portrait, Pro, Slow-mo, Panorama, Light painting, HDR, Time-Lapse, 3D Panorama, Stickers, Documents, Ultra snapshot, Capture smiles, Audio control, Timer amongst other features. While the front camera has features such as Portrait, Panorama, AR lens, Time-Lapse, Filter, 3D Panorama, Stickers, Capture smiles, Mirror reflection, Audio control and timer.

Adding more to the platter, a 6.15-inch LCD screen of the P30 Lite has a FHD 2312 x 1080 pixel resolution, plus a teardrop notch at the top. It has slim bezel, a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and weighs a mere159 g. On the back of the phone is a fingerprint sensor. The device comes with a powerful Kirin 710 processor.


