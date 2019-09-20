Huawei P30, P30 Pro and Mate 20 Series Smartphones Cross 33 Million Shipments

Chinese tech company Huawei has sold a record number of units, despite a US ban on trade with China. With the launch of both the P-series and the Mate 20 series, the company’s flagship has been on a constant rise. Both the series from Huawei have been successful in shipping millions of units more than their predecessors.

At Huawei’s Mate 30 series launch event in Munich on September 19, where it introduced Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, the company has also given some details about the success of its recent flagships. At the Mate 30 presentation in Munich, CEO Richard Yu revealed that the Huawei Mate 20 flagships shipped over 16 million devices, which has a huge improvement from the shipments of the Mate 10 generation.

The announcement further stated that Huawei’s latest P series smartphones have been doing well in the market. According to the Chinese company, it has shipped over 17 million units of the P30 and P30 Pro phones so far. This result has been achieved despite the US blacklist. The company is not only doing well in the smartphone market, but is excelling in other sectors as well, including PC, wearables and smart audio segment as well.

In July this year, the Chinese smartphone maker had announced that it had sold 118 million smartphones in the first half of the year. There has been an increase of 24 percent year-on-year. In an interview with Yahoo Finance in July, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei had revealed that the company plans to ship 270 million phones this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.