Huawei P30, P30 Pro Get Night Mode For Selfies with Latest Update

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are set to receive the newly announced EMUI 10, Huawei’s next user interface update, this September. The update will be bringing features like a new dark mode, updated design language for apps, improved speeds and animations, and a bunch of goodies baked into Android Q. But before that, the P30 and P30 Pro have started receiving a new update that brings night mode for the front camera.

According to reports, update version 9.1.0.193 has started rolling out to Chinese users before its worldwide debut which should happen in the coming weeks. The new update, as the name suggests, will allow users to use the front camera with the night mode which will help in shooting brighter selfies in low light conditions. The night mode can also automatically modify the ISO for best results.

Besides the night mode for the front camera, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro also receive the August Android Security Patch which “corrects different vulnerabilities in the system and the interface.” The new update will appear on its own if you have activated the automatic update option. If not, you will have to head over to Settings> System> Software update> Check for updates for installation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.