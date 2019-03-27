Huawei P30 Pro Goes Official With Quad-Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom, 4,200mAh Battery And More

Huawei has unleashed its next big smartphone under the P-series which has been focusing on offering high-quality camera experience. The new P30 Pro was announced yesterday which offers a unique quad camera setup with the company's SuperSpectrum 40-megapixel sensor, an optical zoom lens offering 5x zoom, and a time-of-flight (ToF) camera to capture depth.The Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) OLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio which is curved around the edges. The company has also included an in-display fingerprint sensor and Acoustic Display Technology that makes the display into a speaker using in-screen maglev speaker. This has been done by Xiaomi on the first-gen Mi Mix and LG on the G8 ThinQ.The handset is powered by Huawei’s 7nm octa-core Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76 GPU. There is also 8GB of RAM with the option of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of inbuilt storage.The camera is the main attraction here and the P30 Pro includes four cameras at the back including a 40-megapixel 1/1.7-inch SuperSpectrum Sensor with f/1.6 aperture (27mm) lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture (16mm) lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.4 aperture (125mm) lens, and a Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera that can capture depth information for improved edge detection. The 40-megapixel camera includes a Sony IMX600 sensor with custom RYYB color filter for better low-light performance.Other features include dual OIS (optical image stabilisation), colour temperature settings and a flicker sensor. According to Huawei the camera setup allows you to shoot 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom. The new SuperSpectrum Sensor also gives a massive boost to the ISO which can go up to 409,600.At the front, the P30 Pro features a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens along with AI HDR+ to optimise selfies in different light conditions.Rest of the features include a 4,200mAh battery with the company’s 40W super charge technology, wireless charging with reverse wireless charging just like the Mate 20 Pro and IP68 certification. There is also a graphene film cooling system for heat management. The smartphone will come with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box with Huawei’s EMUI 9.1 on top.The company also launched the P30, which is a slimmed-down version of the P30 Pro. This one gets a smaller 6.1-inch AMOLED display with the same resolution, but is completely flat. You get the same processing power, a lower 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage apart from the 8GB RAM variants, and instead of the four cameras at the back, there are only three. The cameras on the P30 include the same 40-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 17mm ultra-wide unit. This one also has a smaller 3,650mAh battery and 22.5W fast charge support. Surprisingly you get a 3.5mm audio jack, something that is missing on the P30 Pro.Pricing for the Huawei P30 Pro starts at EUR 999 (Rs 78,000 approx) going all the way to EUR 1,249 (Rs 97,500 approx). As for the P30, the pricing will start at EUR 799 (Rs 63,000 approx).