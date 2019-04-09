Huawei P30 Pro, Pro Lite Launched in India: Price, Specifications and Other Details

Huawei has launched the P30 Pro ( image gallery ) and P30 Lite smartphones in India. The P30 lineup forms the latest lineup of flagship devices from the Chinese OEM, and was initially unveiled last month. Now, the Pro and Lite variants of the smartphone are being launched in India, and will aim to rival the premium and flagship segment devices in the country. It is important to note that the two smartphones are being targeted at two entirely different segments, which Huawei believes would maximise their sales potential in the country.

Beginning with the Huawei P30 Pro, it is priced at Rs 71,990 in India. The P30 Pro is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, which is one of the latest generation 7nm mobile processors, and one among the two that also has an optional 5G modem. However, the P30 Pro is not 5G-enabled. Other performance details include 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, while the display is a 6.47-inch, full HD+ OLED panel.

The main draw, however, is the camera setup, which includes a quad-camera setup featuring 5x optical zoom in the periscopic lens layout, and up to 50x digital zoom. The imaging setup comprises a 40-megapixel primary sensor, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. This is further accompanied by a 3D time of flight sensor to gauge depth. It features a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 4200mAh battery pack powers the entire setup. At its price, the Huawei P30 Pro will go up against the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup, and the Apple iPhone XR.

The second, less remarkable device that was launched today is the Huawei P30 Lite, which is a budget rendition of the premium smartphone lineup. It is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, and is available in two variants — 4GB/6GB of memory, and 128G storage in both the variants. The display on the P30 Lite bears the same resolution as the P30 Pro, but is smaller, at 6.15 inches.

The P30 Lite also has a triple camera setup, comprising 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, and a 32-megapixel camera housed in the waterdrop notch up front. It also features a 3340mAh battery, and the two variants (separated by RAM amount) are priced at Rs 19,990 (4GB RAM) and Rs 22,990 (6GB RAM).