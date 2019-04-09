Huawei P30 Pro With Quad-Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom, 4,200mAh Battery to Launch in India Today

Huawei after launching its flagship Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 in Paris last month, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will now be debuting the smartphones in India today. The Huawei P30 Pro price was announced to be 999 Euros (roughly Rs. 77,820) for the base 128GB storage version while the 256GB and 512GB storage versions of the smartphone were priced at 1099 Euros (roughly Rs. 85,600) and 1249 Euros (roughly Rs. 97,290), respectively in Europe. The event will kick off at 11.30am and you will be able to watch the live stream via Huawei India's official YouTube channel.The device offers a unique quad camera setup with the company's SuperSpectrum 40-megapixel sensor, an optical zoom lens offering 5x zoom, and a time-of-flight (ToF) camera to capture depth.The Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) OLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio which is curved around the edges. The company has also included an in-display fingerprint sensor and Acoustic Display Technology that makes the display into a speaker using in-screen maglev speaker. This has been done by Xiaomi on the first-gen Mi Mix and LG on the G8 ThinQ.The handset is powered by Huawei’s 7nm octa-core Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76 GPU. There is also 8GB of RAM with the option of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of inbuilt storage. The camera is the main attraction here and the P30 Pro includes four cameras at the back including a 40-megapixel 1/1.7-inch SuperSpectrum Sensor with f/1.6 aperture (27mm) lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture (16mm) lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.4 aperture (125mm) lens, and a Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera that can capture depth information for improved edge detection. The 40-megapixel camera includes a Sony IMX600 sensor with custom RYYB color filter for better low-light performance.Other features include dual OIS (optical image stabilisation), colour temperature settings and a flicker sensor. According to Huawei the camera setup allows you to shoot 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom. The new SuperSpectrum Sensor also gives a massive boost to the ISO which can go up to 409,600.At the front, the P30 Pro features a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens along with AI HDR+ to optimise selfies in different light conditions. Rest of the features include a 4,200mAh battery with the company’s 40W super charge technology, wireless charging with reverse wireless charging just like the Mate 20 Pro and IP68 certification. There is also a graphene film cooling system for heat management. The smartphone will come with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box with Huawei’s EMUI 9.1 on top.