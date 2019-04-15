Huawei P30 Pro With Quad-Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom Goes on Sale Starting Today on Amazon: Price, Offers More

Huawei P30 Pro launched in India last week can be purchased from Amazon India website. Huawei P30 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 71,990. The phone is being offered in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Buyers will get an exclusive bundle with the Huawei Watch GT for Rs 2,000 extra (Total of Rs 73,990) along with a comprehensive 6-month screen replacement worth Rs 20,000. One can also avail a cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on P30 Pro from April 15th to September 21st, 2019. Besides, an instant discount of upto Rs 1500 will also be there for consumer buying the device on EMI using ICICI bank credit and debit card. Huawei has partnered with JIO to bring exciting offers to customers. Bundled with JIO, consumers can avail of a cashback of Rs 2200 and 'Double Data' recharge for first 5 recharges. One can avail benefits worth Rs 7,800 (Can include Make My Trip Coupons worth Rs 5,600 & Zoom Car Voucher worth Rs 2,200) on the Huawei P30 Pro.The Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) OLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio which is curved around the edges. The company has also included an in-display fingerprint sensor and Acoustic Display Technology that makes the display into a speaker using in-screen maglev speaker. This has been done by Xiaomi on the first-gen Mi Mix and LG on the G8 ThinQ.The handset is powered by Huawei’s 7nm octa-core Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76 GPU. There is also 8GB of RAM with the option of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of inbuilt storage. The camera is the main attraction here and the P30 Pro includes four cameras at the back including a 40-megapixel 1/1.7-inch SuperSpectrum Sensor with f/1.6 aperture (27mm) lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture (16mm) lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.4 aperture (125mm) lens, and a Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera that can capture depth information for improved edge detection. The 40-megapixel camera includes a Sony IMX600 sensor with custom RYYB color filter for better low-light performance.Other features include dual OIS (optical image stabilisation), colour temperature settings and a flicker sensor. According to Huawei the camera setup allows you to shoot 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom. The new SuperSpectrum Sensor also gives a massive boost to the ISO which can go up to 409,600.At the front, the P30 Pro features a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens along with AI HDR+ to optimise selfies in different light conditions. Rest of the features include a 4,200mAh battery with the company’s 40W super charge technology, wireless charging with reverse wireless charging just like the Mate 20 Pro and IP68 certification. There is also a graphene film cooling system for heat management. The smartphone will come with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box with Huawei’s EMUI 9.1 on top.